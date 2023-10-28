Barclays Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $55.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

CMS opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

