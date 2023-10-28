Barclays Cuts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $76.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

