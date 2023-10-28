Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

