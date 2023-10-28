CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $195.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.64.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.