Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STEM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.70.

STEM stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stem has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $473.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stem by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

