OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $15,064,000,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.