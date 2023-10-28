The Goldman Sachs Group Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $7.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 105,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.