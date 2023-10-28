BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$56.00.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.30.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2686662 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 153.57%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
