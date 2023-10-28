Akumin (TSE:AKU) Downgraded to Hold at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of TSE AKU opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35. Akumin has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a negative return on equity of 174.79%. The company had revenue of C$248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

