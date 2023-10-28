HSBC Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.61.

Shares of BE opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

