Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $88.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Get Calix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calix

Calix Trading Down 3.4 %

CALX opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.52. Calix has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Calix by 949.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,184,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,962,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.