DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.37.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,651 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

