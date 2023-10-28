Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.35.

NYSE:RF opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

