Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $170.90 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average of $200.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

