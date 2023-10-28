Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CTRA opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.