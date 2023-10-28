WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $205.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.23.

WEX Stock Down 1.7 %

WEX opened at $163.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.21. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $148.82 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

