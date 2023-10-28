Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of ARE opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $91.23 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 226,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

