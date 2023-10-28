Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.4 %

BBWI opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,824,000 after buying an additional 242,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.