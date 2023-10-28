Wells Fargo & Company Trims National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price to $32.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NSA stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 215.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

