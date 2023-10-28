NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $8.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 289.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

