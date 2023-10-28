Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.38.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

