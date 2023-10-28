Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $268.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $230.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $255.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,804 shares of company stock worth $17,962,142. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

