HC Wainwright Cuts Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Price Target to $13.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

ELDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

