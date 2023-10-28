Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTD. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.36.

TTD opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

