Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.44.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,536 shares of company stock valued at $848,814. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 210.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 126,639 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.