Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.76.

MNST opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after acquiring an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after acquiring an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

