ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Williams Trading upgraded ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.02.

ON Trading Down 1.0 %

ONON stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

