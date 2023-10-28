ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 96.00% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 962,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 205,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

