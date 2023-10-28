Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.21.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

