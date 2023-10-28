Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.8 %

GOGL stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.90 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

