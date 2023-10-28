Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.19.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.80. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The company’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $912,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,904.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $28,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

