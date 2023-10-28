Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,884,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,512 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,627 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,872 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,327,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

