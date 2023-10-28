Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($37.00). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 22,195.36%. Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

