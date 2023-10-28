Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $92.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Get Agilysys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. Agilysys has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.