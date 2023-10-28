Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,574,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,998 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 20.1% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after buying an additional 451,615 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

