Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at $43,757,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ambarella by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 39.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

