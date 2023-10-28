Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $759.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $24,007,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after buying an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 31.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 188,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

