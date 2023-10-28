Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu

Baidu Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.42. Baidu has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.