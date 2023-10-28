Scotiabank Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ATB Capital raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.94 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$25.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.5907012 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

