SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

