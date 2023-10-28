Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

