MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.8 %

MEIP stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 92.47% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

