StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

OPOF opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.11%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

