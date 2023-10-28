Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 4.0 %

Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

