Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

