Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

