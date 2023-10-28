Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPG. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 148,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

