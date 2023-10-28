Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,295 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 197,662 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,935,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

