Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

