Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

CBD stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $951.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,840,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,640,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 613,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 1st quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

